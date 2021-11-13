Chennai Police Commissioner visits flood-hit areas

Shankar Jiwal and senior officials visit the flooded Peravallur police station, distribute relief material to policemen’s families

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Saturday sailed in a boat to inspect the flood-affected police station in Peravallur, and police quarters in Peravallur and Manali. He instructed the officers to take quick steps in coordination with other departments to pump out the stagnated water.

Police personnel have been conducting relief and rescue operations at many flood-affected residential areas.

The Peravallur police station was surrounded with rainwater for a depth of four-five feet and the access to the station was affected.

Similarly, the rainwater stagnation continues around the police quarters in Peravallur and Manali.

On Saturday, Mr. Jiwal accompanied by senior officers visited these places and interacted with police personnel and their families. After hearing their grievances, Mr. Jiwal discussed the plan of action with the officers to redress the grievances of them quickly. He distributed vegetables and essentials to the families of police personnel.

Mr. Jiwal told presspersons that efforts were on to clear the stagnated water at several areas in the city. The disaster response teams had been deployed wherever required and drones used to identify people stranded in inaccessible places, he said.