Chennai Police Commissioner seeks public cooperation during complete lockdown

CHENNAI

25 June 2020 16:36 IST

The Commissioner said so far, 36,568 persons had been booked for violating prohibitory orders

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Thursday said that people should extend their cooperation to the government and police personnel in implementing the complete lockdown successfully

Addressing media persons here, Mr. Viswanathan said, “With the cooperation of the public, the lockdown has been implemented well. So far 33,201, vehicles have been seized and 36, 568 persons booked for violating prohibitory orders. Likewise, 16,192 cases were booked for failing to wear masks and failing to adhere to physical distancing norms.”

“Today is the seventh day of the complete lockdown and there are still five more days to go. The public should extend their cooperation to the government and the police,” said Mr. Viswanathan. He pointed out that delivery executives of food aggregators made it a routine to gather at one place and leave the place only after receiving orders. The Commissioner said they have been advised to desist from such acts of gathering at one place, and told to maintain physical distancing while standing before the outlets. The shops or any outlets should not sell to customers who visit without wearing masks, he added.

MP Kanimozhi’s security

Asked about the withdrawal of security to the house of DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi in CIT Colony, Mr. Viswanathan said, “The police security was provided to the house of the former Chief Minister [Karunanidhi]. The extension of security was not sought, but security has been provided again now.”