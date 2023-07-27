ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Police Commissioner resolves grievance of nonagenarian property owner about lost document

July 27, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 90-year-old flat owner in Thiruvanmiyur lodged a complaint on July 14, 2021 with the police stating the original document of the property was lost on East Coast Road. After waiting for a few days, he wrote to the Commissioner and sought his help in the matter

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore has redressed the grievance of a 90-year-old man expeditiously.

M. Rajagopalan, 90, of Kalakshetra Colony, Besant Nagar, owns a flat in Thiruvanmiyur measuring 708 sq. ft. allotted by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and the flat was registered at the Sub-Registrar’s Office, Thiruvanmiyur, on November 20, 1995. The property’s present market value is ₹60 lakh.

On July 14, 2021, he lodged a complaint at the Thiruvanmiyur Police Station stating that the document of the above property was lost on the East Coast Road. Based on his complaint, a CSR (community service register) receipt was issued but no inquiry was conducted. A non-traceable certificate was also not issued to him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajagopalan sent an e-mail to Mr. Rathore on July 13 about his grievance. The Commissioner instructed the officer to take action and asked the Crime Records Bureau (CRB) to investigate the complaint . A “non-tTraceable certificate” for the lost property document was issued to Mr. Rajagopalan.

Mr. Rajagopalan thanked the Commissioner of Police for taking swift action and finding a solution to his grievance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / real estate

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US