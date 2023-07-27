HamberMenu
Chennai Police Commissioner resolves grievance of nonagenarian property owner about lost document

A 90-year-old flat owner in Thiruvanmiyur lodged a complaint on July 14, 2021 with the police stating the original document of the property was lost on East Coast Road. After waiting for a few days, he wrote to the Commissioner and sought his help in the matter

July 27, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore has redressed the grievance of a 90-year-old man expeditiously.

M. Rajagopalan, 90, of Kalakshetra Colony, Besant Nagar, owns a flat in Thiruvanmiyur measuring 708 sq. ft. allotted by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and the flat was registered at the Sub-Registrar’s Office, Thiruvanmiyur, on November 20, 1995. The property’s present market value is ₹60 lakh.

On July 14, 2021, he lodged a complaint at the Thiruvanmiyur Police Station stating that the document of the above property was lost on the East Coast Road. Based on his complaint, a CSR (community service register) receipt was issued but no inquiry was conducted. A non-traceable certificate was also not issued to him.

Mr. Rajagopalan sent an e-mail to Mr. Rathore on July 13 about his grievance. The Commissioner instructed the officer to take action and asked the Crime Records Bureau (CRB) to investigate the complaint . A “non-tTraceable certificate” for the lost property document was issued to Mr. Rajagopalan.

Mr. Rajagopalan thanked the Commissioner of Police for taking swift action and finding a solution to his grievance.

