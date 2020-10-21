Chennai Police Commissioner rescues injured motorcyclist

Good Samaritan: Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal administered first aid to the motorist.

CHENNAI

21 October 2020 04:00 IST

A woman motorist who fell from her two-wheeler on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai found a surprise rescuer on Tuesday. It was none other than City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

The motorist Saradha, 27, of St. Thomas Mount, was driving her scooter from Anna Flyover.

She fell after hitting a car near Music Academy on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai. The Police Commissioner, who happened to be passing by, stopped his vehicle, crossed the median and came to her rescue.

Mr. Aggarwal immediately asked his driver for a first aid kit and patched her up. He called up the traffic control room and a traffic inspector from Royapettah was sent to the spot. Ms. Saradha was taken to a nearby hospital and provided treatment.