Chennai

Chennai Police Commissioner rescues injured motorcyclist

Good Samaritan: Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal administered first aid to the motorist.  

A woman motorist who fell from her two-wheeler on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai found a surprise rescuer on Tuesday. It was none other than City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

The motorist Saradha, 27, of St. Thomas Mount, was driving her scooter from Anna Flyover.

She fell after hitting a car near Music Academy on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai. The Police Commissioner, who happened to be passing by, stopped his vehicle, crossed the median and came to her rescue.

Mr. Aggarwal immediately asked his driver for a first aid kit and patched her up. He called up the traffic control room and a traffic inspector from Royapettah was sent to the spot. Ms. Saradha was taken to a nearby hospital and provided treatment.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2020 4:00:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-police-commissioner-rescues-injured-motorcyclist/article32904554.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY