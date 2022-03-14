Chennai police commissioner reiterates warning against sale of pan masala products 

Stringent criminal action will be initiated against the offenders, says Jiwal

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has reiterated his warning against the sale of banned pan masala products.

Personnel of Greater Chennai City Police have been exercising tight vigil over the movement of the contraband. “Stringent criminal action will be initiated against those who are smuggling banned pan masala products or selling them,” Mr. Jiwal said.

A few months ago, a drive against banned tobacco products was launched in the city to eradicate the illegal stocking, smuggling and sale of banned gutka, mava and hans tobacco products. Special teams under the inspectors were instructed to intensify their vigil to prevent the sale of ganja and other narcotic drugs too.

In pursuance of the special drive, the city police has booked 37 cases and arrested 36 accused including three women. Over 10 kg of gutka and mava products were seized from them. Nandambakkam police arrested a key accused Godhar Bava, 27, of Manappakkam.