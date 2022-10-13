Chennai Police Commissioner issues advisory on safe Deepavali 

The advisory is based on the Supreme Court’s directions and the State government’s guidelines on bursting crackers

The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has issued an advisory to public to celebrate Deepavali safely.

The advisory is based on Supreme Court orders and guidelines of the State government. As per the orders of the Supreme Court, only green crackers can be sold and burst. Crackers should be burst only between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

According to Rule 89 of the Environment (Protection) Rules, firecrackers with a decibel level of more than 125 should not be manufactured, used or sold. Chinese crackers are banned.

The people are advised not to burst crackers near the inflammable articles, near motorcycles, scooters or at places where petroleum products are stored.

The advisory said throwing lit firecrackers in a negligent manner and bursting crackers carelessly in public places should be avoided as it may cause fire accident and cause injuries to the people.

Bursting crackers after covering the same with tin boxes should be avoided. Lighting of rockets near huts or apartments is prohibited.

Keeping crackers near a candle / oil lamp should be avoided. Crackers should not be kept near a stove or oven in the kitchen to dry them.

Children should burst crackers only under adult supervision.

Firecracker shops should not use any chimneys, candles or petromax lights either in the shop or in close proximity. Lighting incense stick near firecrackers stall or at home where crackers are stored should be avoided.

Use of match box or fire to burst crackers should be avoided. Bursting of crackers near stray cattle should be avoided as they may run helter-skelter causing accidents.

In case of any fire accidents, public should immediately contact the police and the Fire and Rescue Services department help line 112 and medical emergency 108.

“Last year, 184 cases were registered against the unpermitted sale of crackers or violation of license conditions, 848 cases were registered against persons who burst crackers beyond the permitted time and beyond the permitted decibel and were prosecuted”, said Mr. Jiwal.