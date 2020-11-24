Chennai

Chennai Police Commissioner inspects relief work in water-inundated areas

On Tuesday morning, City Police Commissioner Mr. Aggarwal visited rainwater stagnated Montieth Road, Egmore and other places   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Tuesday inspected rainwater inundated areas in the city and held on-the-spot discussions with officials of other departments to expedite relief work.

On the orders of Mr. Aggarwal, 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force under sub-inspectors of police, Armed Reserve Police have already been placed on standby to undertake relief and rescue operations during the Northeast monsoon. Special arrangements have been made by the city police to pump out stagnant water on roads so as to avoid accidents and render all assistance to the public who may be marooned by flooding due to Cyclone Nivar.

On Tuesday morning, Mr. Aggarwal visited inundated Montieth Road in Egmore and other places. After inspecting the places, he gave his suggestions to officials doing relief work and asked them to expedite action to pump out stagnant water on the roads.

All police personnel including top police officers have been told to be more vigilant and take all precautionary measure to handle the fury of the cyclone. Station House Officers have been advised to coordinate with officials of the Chennai Corporation, Revenue Department, Chennai Metrowater and Tangedco for relief work in the city.

