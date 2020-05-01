Chennai

Chennai Police Commissioner inspects Koyambedu market

The city police commissioner visited Koyambedu market on Friday, to check that safety norms were being followed

The city police commissioner visited Koyambedu market on Friday, to check that safety norms were being followed   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The move came after there was a huge rush at the market on Thursday morning

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan visited Koyambedu Wholesale Market on Friday morning, to ensure arrangements are in place for traders to maintain physical distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As 12 persons associated with the market have tested positive for COVID-19, Mr. Viswanathan, accompanied by D. Karthikeyan, member secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, visited the market and asked the workers to follow physical distancing and other norms.

The authorities have also made alternative arrangements and are only allowing wholesale business. At present, only the vegetable market is functioning. The fruits and flower market here have already been closed till May 3.

When the restrictions on store timings were relaxed, there was a huge rush, and physical distancing norm was not followed in the market on Thursday, prompting the Police Commissioner and other senior officials to personally inspect it on Friday.

Mr. Viswanathan also inspected the Koyambedu police station. He advised police personnel to use hand sanitisers and wear masks, besides following all safety norms.

