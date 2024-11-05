ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Police Commissioner holds grievance redress camp for East Zone personnel

Published - November 05, 2024 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

He receives 282 petitions personnel of the Triplicane, Kilpauk, and Mylapore police districts at the camp

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun at the grievance redress camp on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A. Arun on Tuesday held a grievance redress camp for police personnel working in the East Zone. He received 282 petitions from officers and other police personnel of the Triplicane, Kilpauk, and Mylapore police districts at the camp. The petitions related to grievances such removal of salary anomalies, transfer and commutation of punishment, and allotment of police quarters. On receiving their petitions, the Mr. Arun ordered senior officers to take quick and suitable actions and redress the grievances expeditiously. Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Kapilkumar C. Saratkar and Joint Commissioner of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US