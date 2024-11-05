GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Police Commissioner holds grievance redress camp for East Zone personnel

He receives 282 petitions personnel of the Triplicane, Kilpauk, and Mylapore police districts at the camp

Published - November 05, 2024 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun at the grievance redress camp on Tuesday.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun at the grievance redress camp on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A. Arun on Tuesday held a grievance redress camp for police personnel working in the East Zone. He received 282 petitions from officers and other police personnel of the Triplicane, Kilpauk, and Mylapore police districts at the camp. The petitions related to grievances such removal of salary anomalies, transfer and commutation of punishment, and allotment of police quarters. On receiving their petitions, the Mr. Arun ordered senior officers to take quick and suitable actions and redress the grievances expeditiously. Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Kapilkumar C. Saratkar and Joint Commissioner of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur were present.

