ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Police Commissioner flags off beach clean-up drive

July 15, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The drive is being organised by the Indian Maritime Foundation, and will educate members of the public on the hazards of using plastics

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore flagged off the beach clean-up drive on Saturday, July 15, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai City’s Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, on Saturday, flagged off a beach clean-up drive.  

To keep the city’s beaches clean, and also to highlight the hazards of using plastics among members of the public, the beach clean-up drive has been organised by the Indian Maritime Foundation. 

Mr. Rathore participated in a programme near the Ashtalakshmi Temple, Besant Nagar and then flagged off ‘clean-up drive’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel of the Greater Chennai Police also participated in this drive with their campaign for a ‘Drug free Chennai.’  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US