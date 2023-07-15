Chennai Police Commissioner flags off beach clean-up drive

July 15, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City’s Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, on Saturday, flagged off a beach clean-up drive.

To keep the city’s beaches clean, and also to highlight the hazards of using plastics among members of the public, the beach clean-up drive has been organised by the Indian Maritime Foundation.

Mr. Rathore participated in a programme near the Ashtalakshmi Temple, Besant Nagar and then flagged off ‘clean-up drive’.

Police personnel of the Greater Chennai Police also participated in this drive with their campaign for a ‘Drug free Chennai.’