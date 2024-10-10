Chennai Police Commissioner felicitates SI, team for nabbing three armed suspects

The Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Arun on Thursday (October 10, 2024) felicitated a police team for arresting three armed suspects after a chase.

A special team comprising Sub-Inspector of Police K. Natarajan and head constables Poovendran, Vinodhkumar, and Ajaykumar were on patrolling duty at 10 p.m. on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) on Decaster Road and Mannarsamy Road Junction in Pulianthope. On seeing the patrolling team, three unidentified persons took to their heels, and the police went after them.

After a brief chase, they caught up to the three men and recovered two knives from them.

On further investigation, the trio were identified as J. Manimaran alias Thoti Mani, 26, B. Ajay alias Sham, 18, and V. Ranjith, 20, of Pulianthope. Manimaran is a history-sheeter with eight criminal cases against him, including a murder case, whereas Ajay has a theft case against him, the police said.

