GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Police Commissioner felicitates SI, team for nabbing three armed suspects

One of the suspects is a history-sheeter with eight criminal cases against him, including a murder case, the police said

Updated - October 10, 2024 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Arun felicitating a police official who was part of the patrol team

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Arun felicitating a police official who was part of the patrol team | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Arun on Thursday (October 10, 2024) felicitated a police team for arresting three armed suspects after a chase.

A special team comprising Sub-Inspector of Police K. Natarajan and head constables Poovendran, Vinodhkumar, and Ajaykumar were on patrolling duty at 10 p.m. on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) on Decaster Road and Mannarsamy Road Junction in Pulianthope. On seeing the patrolling team, three unidentified persons took to their heels, and the police went after them.

After a brief chase, they caught up to the three men and recovered two knives from them.

On further investigation, the trio were identified as J. Manimaran alias Thoti Mani, 26, B. Ajay alias Sham, 18, and V. Ranjith, 20, of Pulianthope. Manimaran is a history-sheeter with eight criminal cases against him, including a murder case, whereas Ajay has a theft case against him, the police said.

Published - October 10, 2024 06:40 pm IST

Related Topics

crime / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.