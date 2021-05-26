Chennai Police Commissioner concerned over police personnel not following standard operating procedure after testing positive for COVID-19

CHENNAI

26 May 2021 23:53 IST

He also expressed unhappiness over nodal officers and inspectors in each police district failing to pass the circulars and guidelines to the affected police personnel.

Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has expressed his concern over a few police personnel, who failed to follow the set standard operating procedure (SOP) in testing and admitting themselves into COVID-19 Care Centre for treatment.

He also expressed unhappiness over nodal officers and inspectors in each police district failing to pass the circulars and guidelines to the affected police personnel. “It is found that the affected police personnel did not follow SOP properly. It is regrettable to found that the police personnel did not follow the SOP,” Mr. Jiwal said in a circular.

Looking at the daily report of COVID-19 infection cases, only nine police personnel of 31, who went to test, utilised the ambulance of the city police and the remaining went on their own. Only 12 of them came forward to isolate themselves at a special ward in the Old Commissioner’s Office, while 19 went to their homes for isolation. Similarly on the same day, another set of 21 personnel tested positive. Of them, only 14 stayed at the care centre while others went home for isolation.

Advertising

Advertising

A special COVID-19 Care Centre has been established for police personnel at Anna University. Police ambulances and other vehicles have been arranged to drop them at the centre, and later to take them to their homes after getting discharged. However, a few of them faced difficulties while returning home and hired vehicles such as call taxis, autorickshaws and others, said the Commissioner in a circular, while asking nodal officers to coordinate properly.