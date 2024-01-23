GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Police Commissioner commends team for nabbing Nigerian drug peddlers

January 23, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sandeep Rai Rathore, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, commended the police team, comprising Rohit Nathan, Deputy Commissioner, Anna Nagar, and others for nabbing three Nigerian nationals for drug trafficking.

Last Saturday, the team mounted a surveillance near Shenoy Nagar Metro station in Aminjikarai and confirmed that a person from Nigeria was selling drugs. They arrested Ajagu Chinedu Onachie, 47, for possessing and selling cocaine.

Based on his confession, his wife Esmelcia Micas alias Leony, 50, and another associate Ameh Zion Inalegwu, 40, were also apprehended. One kilogram of cocaine, ₹2 lakh, and six mobile phones were seized from them, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.