Chennai Police Commissioner commends team for nabbing Nigerian drug peddlers

January 23, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

Sandeep Rai Rathore, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, commended the police team, comprising Rohit Nathan, Deputy Commissioner, Anna Nagar, and others for nabbing three Nigerian nationals for drug trafficking.

Last Saturday, the team mounted a surveillance near Shenoy Nagar Metro station in Aminjikarai and confirmed that a person from Nigeria was selling drugs. They arrested Ajagu Chinedu Onachie, 47, for possessing and selling cocaine.

Based on his confession, his wife Esmelcia Micas alias Leony, 50, and another associate Ameh Zion Inalegwu, 40, were also apprehended. One kilogram of cocaine, ₹2 lakh, and six mobile phones were seized from them, the police said.