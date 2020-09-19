Chennai police come forward to help 16-year-old found cleaning stormwater drain

CHENNAI

Following a report published in The Hindu, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal instructed his team to look into the educational needs of Samuel and other children like him

Even as help is pouring in from different quarters after news about 16-year-old L. Samuel was published in The Hindu, the Greater Chennai City police have taken over funding his education, and that of his two sisters. The Kodungaiyur police will also deliver The Hindu newspaper -- English and Tamil, paper at his house to help him prepare for civil service exams.

Samuel, a resident of Kodungaiyur, was seen cleaning a stormwater drain near Koyambedu market on Thursday, to earn some money and meet his education expenses. Following an article published in The Hindu on Saturday, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal instructed his team to look into the educational needs of Samuel and other children like him.

A. Arun, additional commissioner, North and Joint Commissioner C. Mageshwari directed Pulianthope Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kannan and Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner S. Jawahar to take care of the educational needs of Samuel and his sisters. “We will be taking care of their educational needs,” said Mr. Arun.

Since Samuel and his younger sister wanted to study at a good school, the Kodungaiyur police station will co-ordinate, and admit them to the institution of their choice. “His elder sister wants to pursue NEET coaching and we will help her enrol in a good coaching centre,” said Mr. Kannan.

Since Samuel and his younger sister are good at painting, the police will admit them to a training centre. “We have also gifted them two tablet devices. Since Samuel wants to become an IPS officer, the Kodungaiyur police personnel have arranged for delivery of The Hindu newspaper, English and Tamil -- daily to his house. This will help him prepare for the civil services examination,” explained Mr. Kannan.