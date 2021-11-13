Chennai Police carry corpse on their shoulders, ensure elderly man’s decent burial amidst flooding

The 72-year-old man had died at his home on Pulianthope on Thursday evening and his locality was inundated; the police waded through water and brought the body out in a boat

Police personnel extended helping hands and shoulders, quite literally, to ensure the decent burial of an elderly man who had died at his house, which was surrounded with rainwater due to flooding.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Hassan, 72, a resident of 22nd street, Shastri Nagar, Pulianthope. He was staying with his wife in a small house located in a narrow lane. He died on Thursday evening, due to an age-related illness. Flooding was heavy at the time, due to heavy rains in the forenoon. His wife did know what to do and informed her relatives about his death. Only a few managed to reach the house, wading through waist-deep water but they were in a dilemma as to how to carry the body to the burial ground.

Pulianthope Police Inspector C.Velu said, “One of their relatives called us and we heard of what happened for the first time. We went there on a boat but we were not able to go till the house, since it is located in a very narrow lane. Then our men walked in the deep water and reached the house. It was dark due to a power cut in the area. Using the light from mobile phones, we made a bier from some cloth and carried the corpse on our shoulders, wading through the deep water for a kilometre to reach the boat. The boat took us out, and we shifted the body to an ambulance. With the help of am NGO, we took it to the Villivakkam burial ground for a decent burial.”

Pulianthope Police also retrieved the body of a 60-year-old man from Buckingam canal on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Karuppiah, 60 of PV colony, Vyasarpadi. Police said the deceased could have fallen into the canal on Friday.

A man missing case was also reported to Vyasarpadi police. While the investigation was on, Pulianthope police retrieved the body near Vasuki Nagar in the forenoon of Saturday.