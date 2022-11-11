Chennai police bust prostitution racket in Velachery, rescue 3 women

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 11, 2022 11:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anti Vice Squad (AVS) of the Chennai Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for his involvement in a prostitution racket, running under the guise of a massage centre in Velachery, on Thursday. 

Police said the AVS team of the Central Crime Branch got a tip-off about a massage centre that employed women was being used for prostitution. Based on the tip-off, a special team raided the massage centre and found the complaint to be valid. The police team also rescued three women from the centre. 

The person operating the massage centre, M. Karthikeyan of Virudhunagar district, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
prostitution

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app