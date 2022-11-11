Chennai

Chennai police bust prostitution racket in Velachery, rescue 3 women

The Anti Vice Squad (AVS) of the Chennai Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for his involvement in a prostitution racket, running under the guise of a massage centre in Velachery, on Thursday. 

Police said the AVS team of the Central Crime Branch got a tip-off about a massage centre that employed women was being used for prostitution. Based on the tip-off, a special team raided the massage centre and found the complaint to be valid. The police team also rescued three women from the centre. 

The person operating the massage centre, M. Karthikeyan of Virudhunagar district, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. 


