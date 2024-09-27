ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police bust prostitution racket, detain two 

Published - September 27, 2024 11:16 am IST - CHENNAI

Two men have been allegedly running the racket under the guise of a manpower consultancy company 

The Hindu Bureau

The Mambalam police in Chennai on Wednesday (September 26, 2024) busted a prostitution racket in a raid and rescued 13 women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two men have been detained for allegedly running the racket under the guise of a manpower consultancy company.

The Egmore police conducted also conducted a similar raid at a massage parlour in the city. As they were questioning some of the women at the parlour, one of them attempted to escape by jumping off the second floor of the building. The woman fractured her leg as a result of the fall and was taken to a government hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, the police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US