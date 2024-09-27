Chennai police bust prostitution racket, detain two 

The Mambalam police in Chennai on Wednesday (September 26, 2024) busted a prostitution racket in a raid and rescued 13 women.

Two men have been detained for allegedly running the racket under the guise of a manpower consultancy company.

The Egmore police conducted also conducted a similar raid at a massage parlour in the city. As they were questioning some of the women at the parlour, one of them attempted to escape by jumping off the second floor of the building. The woman fractured her leg as a result of the fall and was taken to a government hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, the police said.

Further investigation is underway.