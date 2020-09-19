Cyber Crime Cell of the Adyar police from Chennai bust a gang indulging in online loan fraud in Namakkal

It swindled money by offering quick online loans

The Cyber Crime Cell of the Adyar police busted a gang, operating from Komarapalayam in Namakkal district, swindling money from people here and elsewhere under the pretext of offering quick online loans.

On September 9, Karuppaih, a driver from Kallukuttai, approached V. Vikraman, Deputy Commissioner of Adyar, alleging that in March, a young woman called him up and said she was from a leading financial services firm. She offered him a personal loan ₹2 lakh at a cheaper rate of interest and said the loan would be sanctioned immediately.

He agreed to get the loan and shared Aadhaar, debit card and PAN card details with her on WhatsApp. A few minutes later, she asked him to share a one-time password and verification code. After he gave the password and the code, ₹20,000 was debited from his account and the promised loan was not credited. He tried to reach the woman but in vain.

Investigation revealed that the phone number was used only for outgoing transactions and sending SMS. The SIM card was obtained with fake documents. “After analysing signals, we traced the mobile number to an illegal call centre at Komarapalayam in Namakkal district. A special team of police arrested Kumerasan, who was running the call centre, in the name of Feather Lite, with 17-year-old girls for making phone calls to potential victims,” Mr. Vikraman said.

“Once the victims showed interest, their Aadhaar and other important documents were collected. These were used for creating accounts with two private banks which allow for creating accounts online [without the customer having to visit the premises even once], and new accounts were created in the names of the victims. They withdrew money from the existing accounts of the victims and transferred [it] to newly created accounts. After withdrawing the money from the ATM, the accounts were closed,” Mr. Vikraman said.

“In some instances, the suspect transferred the money to an online gaming portal which allows him to transfer it to his account. We have traced all these electronic evidence,” he said. The police also arrested Kumerasan’s associates — Vivekanandan, 41, Gayathri, 20, Ranjitha, 25, and Subadra, 21 — who are all native of Komarapalayam.