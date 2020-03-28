Chennai police book cases against 278 people for violation of section 144

From Friday evening onwards, the Chennai City Police have booked 278 cases against people for venturing out despite prohibitory orders being in place.

The city has been under lockdown from 6 p.m. on Tuesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been in force to prevent people from gathering in any place. City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan issued the prohibitory orders pursuant to the lockdown announcement by Prime Minister Modi.

As many as 156 check-posts have been installed across the city. The Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors of Police with personnel from their respective jurisdiction have intensified vigil. Beat patrolling and sector-wise patrolling on two-wheelers has been increased in the city.

“From 6 p.m on Friday, until 6 a.m. on Saturday, 278 cases were booked against persons who violated prohibitory orders across the city. Two more cases were booked against persons who left their homes despite being quarantined under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act,” said police sources.

Over 123 vehicles, including 120 bikes, were seized for violation of prohibitory orders.

Separately, Traffic police personnel booked five persons for drunken driving, 780 persons for not wearing helmets and 230 for violating other rules of the Motor Vehicles Rules. Altogether, 1,015 cases were booked and 640 vehicles were seized by the Traffic police.