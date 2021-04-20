Chennai police book actor Mansoor Ali Khan on charges of spreading misinformation

The actor had created a furore recently, speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccination drive, and blaming the government for actor Vivekh’s death

Vadapalani Police have booked actor Mansoor Ali Khan for allegedly spreading misinformation about the recent death of actor Vivekh, and speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccination drive being conducted by the government.

Khan had created a furore at a Chennai hospital on Saturday asking media personnel to stop wearing masks and blaming the government for the actor’s death.

On behalf of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) a complaint was lodged against him at the Vadapalani police station. The complainant alleged that the actor has been engaged in a defamatory campaign against the government and had also expressed views that were contrary to medical science. His baseless allegations were detrimental to the government’s vaccination drive, and its service to public, the complainant alleged while urging the police to book a case against him.

Police, acting on the complaint, booked Khan under sections 153, (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 505 (1) (spreading rumour) 505(1)(b) (spreading rumour with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against public tranquillity) as well as provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act

Meanwhile, the actor has moved the Principal Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail. His petition is likely to be heard on Tuesday afternoon.