Chennai police ask pharmacies not to sell scheduled drugs without prescriptions

Police say they recently arrested a gang addicted to drugs, who committed several robberies

Mobile phone snatching sounds like a simple crime but a gang which was arrested recently had gone to the extent of seriously injuring a victim to snatch the mobile phone, police said.

A police investigation revealed that the accused involved in the offence were addicted to psychotropic drugs which were procured across the counter in pharmacies in the city. Now, the city police have warned of stringent action against pharmacies that sell scheduled drugs without any prescription.

Joint Commissioner of Police, East, V. Balakrishnan said, “Recently, we arrested three youth in connection with the robbery of a mobile phone from a doctor. On interrogation, we found that the accused were under the influence of alcohol and had also taken some narcotic drugs procured from a local medical shop to get intoxicated. On hearing this news, we have told medical shops which have been selling such scheduled drugs without any prescription to immediately stop this illegal activity.”

“The owners of pharmacies are fully aware that they should not sell scheduled drugs without any prescription or advice. If they are selling across the counter without any prescription, it may likely lead to drug abuse. They cannot escape from negligence and criminal culpability. The medical shop owners also should sensitise their salespersons not to sell scheduled drugs without prescriptions,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

Police also plan to convene a meeting of chemists and druggists and officials who are in charge of regulating the sale of drugs.

Police said the gang of youth attacked Vivek Patel, 34, a doctor working in Cancer Institute on the morning of March 11 while he was cycling on Santhome High Road. They snatched his mobile phone and fled the scene quickly.

The injured doctor was admitted to a hospital and his wife, Anjali Patel, lodged a complaint with the Mylapore police. The gang also attacked a 52-year-old woman who was on a morning stroll with her husband in T. Nagar and robbed 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her. Her husband who attempted to prevent the criminals was also stabbed by them before they fled.