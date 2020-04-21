Chennai Police ask personnel aged 55-58 years to stay at home

In the wake of a police sub-inspector testing positive for COVID-19, the Greater Chennai Police have asked police personnel in the age group of 55 and 58 to stay at home, and for those aged between 50 and 55 years to avoid field work and remain at police stations.

A few days ago, a sub-inspector attached to the Esplanade police station tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, all his colleagues were subjected to the tests and all of them tested negative. The entire police station as well as the patrol vehicle he used were disinfected.

“He had joined our station a few weeks ago and his colleagues said that he used to take all precautions. We, along with the Health Department and Greater Chennai Corporation officials are tracing his contacts,” said a senior police officer.

Apart from the police personnel in Esplande station, around 1,000 police underwent tests for COVID-19 and the results are expected soon. “Considering the present situation, we have decided not to use policemen above the age of 50 for field work including vehicle checks. They are vulnerable to the virus,” said a senior police officer.

However as on date, those between 50 and 55 can come to the police station and just stick to documentation work and those between 55 and 58 years should stay at home, the officer said. “There are more than 400 personnel in this age group. The other police personnel have been asked to take utmost care while conducting vehicle checks,” added the officer.

Meanwhile, police personnel said that though the department has provided them with masks and gloves, the danger of contracting the virus still exists. “Mainly during vehicle checks, we have to interact with motorists and sometimes nab persons who are roaming around unnecessarily. People should stop coming out. We are risking our lives and those of our families, but the public doesn’t seem to be bothered about this,” said a police constable from Tambaram.