Chennai police ask ED to attach properties bought by an accused

The accused allegedly cheated a Madurai college correspondent of ₹5.46 crore

The accused allegedly cheated a Madurai college correspondent of ₹5.46 crore

The Greater Chennai Police have written to the Enforcement Directorate to attach immovable properties amassed by an accused who was arrested recently for cheating several people under the pretext of facilitating loans totalling over ₹200 crore from banks.

Last July, the Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing arrested B.M. Reddy, alias Muthukrishnan, alias Lion Muthuvel, 44, of Villivakkam, a school dropout, along with two others for cheating a correspondent of an engineering college in Madurai of ₹5.46 crore received as commission on the promise of arranging a bank loan of ₹200 crore.

A senior police officer said: “We have received several complaints against the main accused who cheated them by collecting money as commission on the pretext of arranging loans. Our investigation revealed that he had cheated 10 persons of ₹15.86 crore and we have identified 15 immovable properties amassed in the names of benamidars. Thirteen bank accounts of the main accused and his associates were frozen. We have written to the ED to attach those properties.”