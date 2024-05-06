Chennai Police arrests mastermind behind passport forgery network

May 06, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai City Police on Sunday arrested G. Suresh Kumar, 44, who is suspected to be the mastermind of a network which forged documents like Aadhar cards and voter identity cards. He facilitated obtaining fresh passports to those who had adverse markings on their passports, using the forged documents, the police said.

On a complaint filed by Malaiya Kantha Sharma, Assistant Foreigner’s Regional Registration Officer, Bureau of Immigration, Chennai International Airport, the CCB registered a case in August last year, against one Hameed Mustafa who was caught while attempting to travel to Malaysia using a fraudulently obtained Indian passport. He had obtained the passport based on a forged Aadhar card.

During interrogation, he confessed that he had obtained the passport with help of an agent, Haja Sherif, who had been running Welcome Travels in Nagapattinam. Haja Sherif was arrested in September last year and from his confession, the police found out about two more agents involved in the racket.

On Sunday, a special team from the CCB arrested Suresh Kumar, who is suspected to be the main agent in the racket. He is a school drop-out. Using influence and connivance, he obtained passports for at least 50 persons after submitting forged documents, the police said.

