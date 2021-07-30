Chennai police arrest woman for stealing from patients

CHENNAI

30 July 2021 13:49 IST

Triplicane Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman who allegedly stole gold and silver jewellery from patients at Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children.

According to police, K. Ramu, 32 of Kovilambakkam admitted his wife at the hospital for delivery on Wednesday. He kept his wife’s gold chain, weighing 41 grams, and 250 grams of silver anklets in a handbag. At 12.30 p.m., a woman stole the bag from him and took to her heels. He chased her and caught her with the help of others. She was handed over to the police.

On interrogation, police arrested the woman who was identified as R. Preethi, 27, of Perambur. She used to observe patients and attendants at hospitals and steal their belongings when they were asleep. Police recovered the gold chain and silver anklets from her. She already has two such cases against her at Triplicane police limits, police said.