Chennai police arrest two, seize 45 sovereigns of jewellery from them

The jewellery was stolen from a flat in West Mambalam in Chennai

The Mambalam police arrested two burglars on charges of stealing from a flat in K.V. Colony of West Mambalam on Sunday and seized 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them. Both were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The police said Badri Narayanan lodged a complaint on August 2 that more than 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery had been stolen from his flat. A special police team was formed to nab the culprits.

The police team, based on CCTV footage available in the neighbourhood, identified two persons to be the burglars. The police team arrested P. Sivakumar, 47, and R. Venkatesan, 29, from a hideout in Perumbakkam.

During interrogation of the accused, the police found the duo to be related to the deceased robber Murugan of Tiruvarur who had burgled more than 100 houses in Tiruchi, Chengalpattu, Salem, Erode and Tiruvarur districts. The modus operandi of the duo was to lock the nearby flats from outside and avoid using mobile phones to prevent the police from tracking it.