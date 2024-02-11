Chennai police arrest two Nigerian Nationals in New Delhi for defrauding a woman of ₹2.87 crore

February 11, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Saturday arrested two Nigerian nationals for defrauding a woman in K.K. Nagar of ₹2.87 crore through a matrimonial website.

The police said a complaint was filed by the woman on December 20, 2023. She stated that a person named Alexander Sanchez had seen her profile on the matrimonial website and proposed to marry her.

Customs scam

After a few days, he told the victim that a parcel with expensive gifts would be sent to her address. Later, she received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Customs, New Delhi Airport. She was told that she had to pay ₹2.87 crore to receive the parcel. The woman deposited the money in various accounts and later realised that she had been cheated.

The cyber crime police collected the details of the bank accounts the victim had deposited the money in and obtained the mobile phone numbers of the holders from the branches, which were spread across South Delhi, Meghalaya, Kerala, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur, and Mizoram.

The CCB formed a special team and identified the accused to be E. Augustine Maduabuchi and O. Chinedu, both Nigerian nationals living in Nanda Block of Mahavir Enclave, Palam, New Delhi. The team arrested the duo on February 7 and seized seven mobile phones, three laptops, and 40 debit cards from them. The accused were brought to the city on Sunday and produced before a judicial magistrate.

