ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest two men, seize 30 kg of ketamine worth ₹1.8 crore

August 04, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the two men had procured the drugs in Delhi, and were transporting them to Nagapattinam for distribution

The Hindu Bureau

The prohibition enforcement wing (PEW) of the Avadi Police has arrested two suspects, who were allegedly smuggling ketamine from Delhi to Nagapattinam. Ketamine is used as a party drug in combination with other substances.

PEW inspector Dhanammal, received information about the smuggling on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The inpsector then put together a team led by her, and mounted surveillance near a bus departure point at the Veppambattu Railway Station in Tiruvallur district. The team intercepted two men who had a suitcase, and were behaving suspiciously. As they gave evasive replies to queries, the police personnel searched the suitcase and recovered the ketamine, packed in small parcels.

A total of 30 kg of ketamine was recovered from the duo, who have been identified as T. Balachandran, 45,and S. Ramkumar, 24, of Orathur village, Nagapattinam district. The seized contraband is worth around ₹1.8 crore in the market, said police. The duo said they had procured the contraband in Delhi and were taking it back home for distribution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested men were remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US