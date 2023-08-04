Chennai police arrest two men, seize 30 kg of ketamine worth ₹1.8 crore

August 04, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The prohibition enforcement wing (PEW) of the Avadi Police has arrested two suspects, who were allegedly smuggling ketamine from Delhi to Nagapattinam. Ketamine is used as a party drug in combination with other substances.

PEW inspector Dhanammal, received information about the smuggling on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The inpsector then put together a team led by her, and mounted surveillance near a bus departure point at the Veppambattu Railway Station in Tiruvallur district. The team intercepted two men who had a suitcase, and were behaving suspiciously. As they gave evasive replies to queries, the police personnel searched the suitcase and recovered the ketamine, packed in small parcels.

A total of 30 kg of ketamine was recovered from the duo, who have been identified as T. Balachandran, 45,and S. Ramkumar, 24, of Orathur village, Nagapattinam district. The seized contraband is worth around ₹1.8 crore in the market, said police. The duo said they had procured the contraband in Delhi and were taking it back home for distribution.

The arrested men were remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a court.