ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest two men for breaking ATM, attempting to steal cash

November 10, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The incident took place on the night of October 26 in Nandanam, police said

The Hindu Bureau

The Teynampet Police on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, arrested two suspects who broke open an ATM and attempted to steal money from it.

The police said that the attempted robbery took place on the night of October 26, when two unidentified persons entered an ATM operated by Canara Bank in the TNHB Building in Nandanam, and tried to steal cash by breaking the touch screen of the ATM machine. However, the ATM’s security guard raised and alarm, and the the two person fled.

Following a complaint from the bank, the Teynampet Police investigated and arrested the suspects who have been identified as A. Kirubakaran, 23 and S. Karthikeyan, 24, of Dr. Thomas Road, T. Nagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US