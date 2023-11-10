Chennai police arrest two men for breaking ATM, attempting to steal cash

November 10, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Teynampet Police on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, arrested two suspects who broke open an ATM and attempted to steal money from it.

The police said that the attempted robbery took place on the night of October 26, when two unidentified persons entered an ATM operated by Canara Bank in the TNHB Building in Nandanam, and tried to steal cash by breaking the touch screen of the ATM machine. However, the ATM’s security guard raised and alarm, and the the two person fled.

Following a complaint from the bank, the Teynampet Police investigated and arrested the suspects who have been identified as A. Kirubakaran, 23 and S. Karthikeyan, 24, of Dr. Thomas Road, T. Nagar.

