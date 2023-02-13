ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest two for selling methaqualone

February 13, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said 1.1 kg of the psychotropic substance, which is abused as a recreational drug, was recovered from the two men

The Hindu Bureau

Police said the two men were arrested following a tip-off, and the methaqualone was found on them | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kasimedu police have arrested two key accused persons, who allegedly possessed and illegally sold, a huge quantity of methaqualone, a psychotropic substance.

Police personnel across the city have been tightening their vigil on drug peddlers, following orders of the Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. Following a tip-off, a special team of police on Sunday mounted surveillance near a subway in Power Kuppam, Kasimedu and quizzed two persons who were acting suspiciously. Police said they recovered methaqualone from the duo’s bag.

The accused were identified as Ganpath Jain, and Shailesh Kumar, 47, of Sowcarpet and they were booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Police seized 1.1 kg of the contraband from them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Methaqualone is a central nervous system depressant that acts as a sedative and hypnotic drug and is abused as a recreational drug.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US