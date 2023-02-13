Chennai police arrest two for selling methaqualone

February 13, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kasimedu police have arrested two key accused persons, who allegedly possessed and illegally sold, a huge quantity of methaqualone, a psychotropic substance.

Police personnel across the city have been tightening their vigil on drug peddlers, following orders of the Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. Following a tip-off, a special team of police on Sunday mounted surveillance near a subway in Power Kuppam, Kasimedu and quizzed two persons who were acting suspiciously. Police said they recovered methaqualone from the duo’s bag.

The accused were identified as Ganpath Jain, and Shailesh Kumar, 47, of Sowcarpet and they were booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Police seized 1.1 kg of the contraband from them.

Methaqualone is a central nervous system depressant that acts as a sedative and hypnotic drug and is abused as a recreational drug.