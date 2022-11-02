Chennai police arrest two for running prostitution ring in Nungambakkam

Chennai police arrest two for running prostitution ring in NungambakkamCHENNAI
The Anti Vice Squad of the Greater Chennai Police have arrested two persons for being engaged in a prostitution racket and rescued a woman on Wednesday. A senior official of the police said based on a tip off that a house was used for prostitution in Nungambakkam, the police raided the house and found two persons — R. Kuppuraja of Velachery and M. Nadhiyan of Kancheepuram district — being involved in the business by keeping a woman in illegal custody. The police on arresting the two persons rescued the woman and shifted her to a hostel. The two accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.