Chennai police arrest two for running prostitution ring in Nungambakkam

The Anti Vice Squad of the Greater Chennai Police have arrested two persons for being engaged in a prostitution racket and rescued a woman on Wednesday. A senior official of the police said based on a tip off that a house was used for prostitution in Nungambakkam, the police raided the house and found two persons — R. Kuppuraja of Velachery and M. Nadhiyan of Kancheepuram district — being involved in the business by keeping a woman in illegal custody. The police on arresting the two persons rescued the woman and shifted her to a hostel. The two accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.