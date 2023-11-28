HamberMenu
Chennai police arrest two for possession of raw materials used to make banned tobacco product

The police also seized over 50 kg of raw materials used in the production of mava, from the two accused persons

November 28, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tondiarpet Police arrested two persons for possessing huge quantities of raw materials used in the production of mava, a banned tobacco product. The arrest was made near the Vydhiyanathan bridge on the night of Monday, November 27, 2023.

The arrest of the two persons comes in the wake the arrest of another individual, Balasubramanian, who was held for possessing and selling ganja on Sunday, who provided the tip-off.

Police said K. Chandrasekar of Korukkupet and S. Simion of Tondiarpet, who were daily wage labourers operated a small unit to make mava at their homes. Based on the information provided by their accomplice Balasubramanian, a special police team rounded up the two during a vehicle check operation near the Vydhiyanathan bridge.

During the investigation, the police team seized more than 50 kg of raw materials meant for producing mava. The two accused persons were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

