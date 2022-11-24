Chennai police arrest two for operating an unauthorised telephone exchange

November 24, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The prime accused in the case, S. Salman Shariff, was already involved in a similar crime in Vellore and is reported to be absconding after getting an anticipatory bail

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police arrested two persons who were operating an unauthorised telephone exchange in Aminjikarai on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cyber wing police seized two SIM boxes, 130 SIM cards, two modems, one laptop and four mobile phones from the accused. A senior officer said a complaint was filed by an official of BSNL about an unauthorised telephone exchange functioning in Aminjikarai based on the verification of more than 150 mobile numbers resulting in causing loss to the Union government.

The CCB team raided a house in Amnijikarai and arrested the telephone operator and a native of Tripura S. Jakir Hussain. The accused confessed that the unauthorised exchange belonged to S. Salman Shariff, a resident of Vellore district, who had rented two buildings in Aminjikarai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During investigation, it was found that Salman Shariff was already involved in setting up unauthorised telephone exchange in Vellore and had been reported absconding after he was granted an anticipatory bail.

The police later produced the accused persons before a judicial magistrate and sent them to prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US