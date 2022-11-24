Chennai police arrest two for operating an unauthorised telephone exchange

November 24, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police arrested two persons who were operating an unauthorised telephone exchange in Aminjikarai on Wednesday.

The cyber wing police seized two SIM boxes, 130 SIM cards, two modems, one laptop and four mobile phones from the accused. A senior officer said a complaint was filed by an official of BSNL about an unauthorised telephone exchange functioning in Aminjikarai based on the verification of more than 150 mobile numbers resulting in causing loss to the Union government.

The CCB team raided a house in Amnijikarai and arrested the telephone operator and a native of Tripura S. Jakir Hussain. The accused confessed that the unauthorised exchange belonged to S. Salman Shariff, a resident of Vellore district, who had rented two buildings in Aminjikarai.

During investigation, it was found that Salman Shariff was already involved in setting up unauthorised telephone exchange in Vellore and had been reported absconding after he was granted an anticipatory bail.

The police later produced the accused persons before a judicial magistrate and sent them to prison.