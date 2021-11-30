Chennai Police arrest two for cheating customers through unauthorised chit funds

The Chennai City Police have arrested a couple from Chintadripet for cheating several customers who had deposited money in the chit funds the couple had been operating, without authorisation. The accused couple, N. Senthil and Divya of New Bangla Street in Chintadripet were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison on Tuesday.

A senior official of the City Police said a complaint was filed at the Central Crime Branch by Priyadarshan of the same locality that a couple who ran several chit fund schemes and collected huge amounts of money from several customers failed to return the money on maturity of the schemes. Based on the complaint the CCB police registered a case and during investigation, found the couple to be operating the chit funds without authorisation and without any permission. They had collected money to the tune of Rs. 70 lakh, and had failed to pay back the funds received from customers.

The CCB police are investigating in an attempt to retrieve the money received from several customers.