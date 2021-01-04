Chennai

Chennai police arrest two accused in murder of real estate broker

The Nungambakkam police in Chennai have arrested two persons allegedly involved in the murder of a 59-year-old real estate broker in a drunken brawl in the early hours of Friday last.

The accused have been identified as Murugesan alias Musthafa, 47 of Aminjikarai and P. Palani, 42 of Kamdhar Nagar, Nungambakkam.

Police said the victim Syed Abdul Khader, 59, consumed liquor with the two accused, who were his friends, at his house. Following a quarrel, in an inebriated condition, Palani and Murugesan allegedly stabbed him indiscriminately using a broken beer bottle. Later they threw his body on the road in front of the house and fled. Nungambakkam police recovered the body and conducted an investigation.

On Sunday, following up on leads, the police caught the accused. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court.

