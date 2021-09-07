Chennai police arrest three youngsters including a juvenile, for chain snatching

The accused were involved in several chain-snatching incidents in the city, police said

The Chennai City Police have arrested three persons including a juvenile, for being involved in several chain-snatching incidents coming under the Chintadripet, Egmore and Triplicane police limits. The chain snatchers had also robbed a chain of more than four sovereigns from a woman head constable of Triplicane.

A senior official of the City Police said a special police team was formed to catch the culprits after a few incidents of chain snatching by a two-wheeler gang occurred last month. The special police team, after inspecting CCTV footage taken from the various crime incidents, found the two-wheelers used by the chain snatchers to be stolen. Further investigation by the police team led to the rounding up of youngsters P. Kiruba of Pattabhiram and V. Paul Siva of Avadi for snatching chains from women. During the investigation, the two accused informed the police of a third accomplice who helped the duo in their thefts.

The modus operandi of the gang was to steal costly bikes and take up surveillance in areas coming under the Anna Nagar, Triplicane and Nungambakkam police limits, to rob chains from women who walk alone.

The police team also seized five high-end stolen bikes and more than 16 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the accused.

The City Police, after producing the two accused, Kiruba and Paul before a judicial magistrate sent them to prison and the juvenile was admitted to the Government Boys’ Observation Home.