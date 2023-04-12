Chennai police arrest three persons for methamphetamine possession

April 12, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Royapettah police on Tuesday arrested three persons for possessing methamphetamine. The incident came to light when a police team was involved in a vehicle check at the Peter’s Road-Padma Vathiyar Street junction.

The police team later produced the three persons in front of a judicial magistrate and sent them to prison on Wednesday.

A senior official of the City Police said a tip-off was received about methamphetamine being distributed in the Royapettah area, by some persons in a car. The police team, during their vehicle inspection, intercepted a car in which there were three occupants. During the investigation the three were not able to give the police proper answers, and after they were taken to the police station, they confessed to possessing methamphetamine. The police seized the drug and the car.

The three persons were identified as Mohammed Afsar of Broadway, Mohammed Shamel of Pudupet and Arafat Ali of Ramanathapuram district.

In another incident, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Flower Bazaar arrested a 25-year-old resident of Old Washermenpet for possessing over half a kilogram of ganja. The arrested person, K. Surya, was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.