Chennai police arrest three persons for burglary

Published - June 05, 2024 03:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the three men had stolen more than 18 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash from a retired army officer’s house

The Hindu Bureau

The Nolambur police have arrested three persons who had stole more than 18 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash from a retired army officer’s house.

A senior official of the City Police said Vaiyapuri, a retired army officer residing in VGP Nagar, Mogappair West, had been away from home. When he returned on June 1, 2024, he was shocked to find that his house house been broken into and more than 18 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash had been stolen. He immediately lodged a complaint at the Nolambur police station.

Based on this, the Crime wing of the Nolambur police lifted fingerprints at the scene of crime and by perusing and CCTV footage in the area, identified three persons. A police team got a tip off that the accused persons were hiding in Coimbatore.

The police team went to Coimbatore and arrested S. Akil of Avadi, R. Vicky Vasanth of Kancheepuram district and R. Sridhar of Thirumullaivoyal. They also recovered the jewellery and cash.

All the three persons were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

