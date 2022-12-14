Chennai police arrest three mobile phone snatchers

December 14, 2022 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the three were involved in several mobile phone snatchings in J.J. Nagar and Nolambur areas

The Hindu Bureau

The J.J. Nagar police arrested three persons involved in stealing mobile phones from pedestrians on Tuesday. Four mobile phones and a two-wheeler that was used for snatching the mobile phones of the victims, were seized.

Police said Aravinthan, a native of Tiruvarur, working in a private company in Chennai, was walking to his hostel on Valayapathi Salai on the night of December 8 when a three-member gang snatched his mobile phone and escaped.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police team identified the accused as Muhammed Jaffar of Villivakkam, Kishore Kumar of Periyar Nagar and Justin of Madhankuppam. The three accused were involved in several mobile phone snatchings in and around J.J. Nagar and Nolambur, police found.

The three accused were arrested and produced before a judicial magistrate.

