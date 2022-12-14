  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022ARG 3-0 CRO LIVE, FIFA World Cup semifinal:Messi, Alvarez shine as Argentina reaches final

Chennai police arrest three mobile phone snatchers

Police said the three were involved in several mobile phone snatchings in J.J. Nagar and Nolambur areas

December 14, 2022 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The J.J. Nagar police arrested three persons involved in stealing mobile phones from pedestrians on Tuesday. Four mobile phones and a two-wheeler that was used for snatching the mobile phones of the victims, were seized.

Police said Aravinthan, a native of Tiruvarur, working in a private company in Chennai, was walking to his hostel on Valayapathi Salai on the night of December 8 when a three-member gang snatched his mobile phone and escaped.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police team identified the accused as Muhammed Jaffar of Villivakkam, Kishore Kumar of Periyar Nagar and Justin of Madhankuppam. The three accused were involved in several mobile phone snatchings in and around J.J. Nagar and Nolambur, police found.

The three accused were arrested and produced before a judicial magistrate.

Related Topics

Chennai / police / theft & burglary / mobile phones

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.