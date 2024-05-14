GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Police arrest three men for bike theft

Police said they were on the lookout for a fourth person involved in the crime

Published - May 14, 2024 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Koyambedu police on Monday, May 14, 2024, arrested three persons, and are searching for a fourth, who is absconding, for the theft of a two-wheeler.

A senior official of the City Police said P. Athavan, a resident of Karuneegar Street in Nerkundram, engaged in the real-estate business, parked his two-wheeler outside his house on the night of May 10 and went in. The next morning he found the bike missing. Based on his complaint filed at the Koyambedu Police Station, the police lodged a case. On Monday, the police received a tip-off about a group of people on the street where the theft had taken place. A patrol team rushed to the spot and detained three persons, while one escaped. When interrogated, the three persons confessed to stealing the two-wheeler and said they had kept it at Red Hills.

The Koyambedu Police arrested the three, identified as P. Yuvaraj, K. Jegadeeshan, and S. Saravanan, all from Villivakkam. The police are searching for the fourth, R. Santosh. All the three were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

